Schlafly Beer to open brewpub in Illinois

HIGHLAND, Ill.- Schlafly Beer is expanding its business to Illinois by opening a new brewpub later this year.

The brewing company is revitalizing a 71-year-old building at 907 Main Street in Higland for the new business.

The Illinois location will seat 80 people in the restaurant and feature a three-season patio that seats 100 guests.

Schlafly says their signature beer styles and pub fare will be on the menu, as well as specialty beer brewed just for the Illinois location. There will also be an onsite retail experience for Schlafly gear, growlers, brewpub-only special releases, and more.

The company expects to hire 50-60 local employees for the new brewpub and will begin taking applications for all positions in Illinois later this summer.

Schlafly’s first Illinois brewpub hasn’t been named yet, but is expected to open in late fall of 2021.