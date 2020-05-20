Schlafly set to open new venture in St. Charles on Friday, with new safety protocols

ST. CHARLES, MO – In the middle of this pandemic, a well-known St. Louis company is expanding. Schlafly is opening a new restaurant and brewpub.

The new Schlafly Bankside on historic Main Street in St. Charles is having a “soft-opening” right now for anyone who may drop by, with the official opening set for Friday, May 22nd.

It’s not the opening owners planned. Still, they could not pull the plug on the new venture. They finalized the takeover of the former Trailhead Brewing Company” in January, then closed for renovation March 8th, with a grand opening set for April 1st. In the middle of those plans, came government-ordered restaurant closures.

Friday’s opening comes under new safety protocols, including dining tables more than 6 feet apart, up to just 25% of capacity, no seating at the bar, staff wearing masks, extensive sanitizing, credit cards only, and drinks served in your choice of glass or plastic (or packaged in bottles and cans).

“Our theme is sort of, ‘when you’re ready, we’ll be ready’,” said Schlafly CEO, Fran Caradonna. “I think for a lot of folks it’s a very personal decision when they feel ready to go out to eat. They want to feel safe. We’re going to be as safe as we can possibly be so when people are ready to come out we’ll be there.”

The other two Schlafly locations, the Tap Room in downtown St. Louis, and the Bottleworks in Maplewood are also officially reopening for dine-in customers Friday with the same safety protocols.

“No business can survive “long-term” like this,” said Caradonna.

Still, safety comes first and for now, there are no better options