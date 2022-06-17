JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court says judges are “disappointed” that Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s U.S. Senate campaign used a photo of Schmitt and three judges in a campaign mailer — without the judges’ consent.

The court says in a news release on Friday that the photo was taken by a member of the attorney general’s staff during a public event in August celebrating the state’s bicentennial.

The Missouri Constitution prohibits Supreme Court judges from engaging in political activity, and the court says the photo “should not be taken as such an endorsement despite the implication created by the mailer.”

The news release says the incident will be reported, but it isn’t clear to whom.