Schnucks adds Curbside Pickup to ten additional St. Louis area stores

ST. LOUIS – Curbside Pickup is being added to ten additional Schnucks locations in the St. Louis area.

Schnucks is adding the convenience in partnership with Instacart, and for a limited time they are waving the $1.99 Curbside Pickup fee for orders over $35.

Visit schnucksdelivers.com, select the “Pickup” option, and select a time between 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. Once the order is complete, customers will get a text/app message with store parking and pickup instructions. When the customer arrives, a Schnucks teammate will bring the order out to the customer’s vehicle.

