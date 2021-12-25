Schnucks and Dierbergs are closed for the weekend, letting workers spend the holiday with family

ST. LOUIS – If you find yourself needing something from the grocery store on Christmas day, you might be out of luck.

Major grocery stores like Schnucks and Dierbergs are closed Saturday and Sunday, stating it’s a way to say thank you to their employees. They will be closed until Monday, December 27, at 6 a.m.

The grocery store chains said they wanted to give their workers an extended Christmas holiday break to spend more time with their families. Dierbergs’ CEO Greg Dierberg shared a similar sentiment when announcing the hours back in September.

“My family wants to show our appreciation for our hard-working Associates by closing the stores for an additional day this holiday season, so they can spend a long weekend with their families,” he said.

But don’t worry, there are a few grocery stores open today and tomorrow –

Field Foods’ Lafayette and Washington locations are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., tomorrow they’re open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Euclid location is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and tomorrow.

Local Harvest is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. tomorrow.

The owner of Field Foods, Chris Goodson said employees volunteered to work on Christmas Day.

“All of our employees feel very part of the neighborhood here, and of course, they are being paid double time, which they are happy about. We are adjusting the shifts, so everyone can be with their family.”

A list of grocery stores closed for today includes Aldi, Costco, Sam’s Club, Trader Joe’s, Walmart and Whole Foods.