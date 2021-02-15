Schnucks and Dierbergs closing stores early for extreme winter weather

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Many businesses, schools, and daycares are closing because of the snow, road conditions, and extremely cold weather. Schnucks Markets and Dierbergs stores have announced that they will be closing early today.

All Dierbergs locations are closing at 6:00 pm. They will reopen Tuesday for normal business hours.

Schnucks stores will close at 8:00 pm today in the St. Louis area, Columbia, Jefferson City, Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Centralia, and Evansville. The stores will reopen on Tuesday, February 16 at 6:00 am or their normal time, whichever is later.

The cold weather and the amount of snow falling on area roadways have made it difficult to travel. The Missouri Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid travel if possible. Many roads are covered in snow.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson says that he is monitoring the situation and will determine if a state of emergency needs to be declared. The state has already relaxed rules for truck drivers hauling heating fuel to help address the impacts.

There are rolling blackouts in the western portions of the state. Evergy and Independence Power & Light both announced they would begin to shut off sections of power today. They are trying to conserve energy while customers use more power during the extreme cold snap.