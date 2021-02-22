Schnucks celebrates first-ever Supermarket Employee Day

ST. LOUIS – Today, February 22 is the first-ever Supermarket Employee Day!
Schnucks is celebrating this day by giving each employee with a Schnucks Rewards account a 5,000 points, the equivalent of $10, for a break meal. They are also stocking their break rooms with snacks for employees to enjoy.
“Our teammates have stood strong and continued on the Schnucks’ mission to Nourish People’s
Lives during the pandemic. They are true heroes and we are thrilled to honor and celebrate
them,” Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck said. “When COVID-19 forced many to
shelter at home, we were able to stay open because of our teammates’ dedication, and
because of our teammates’ willingness and enthusiasm for trying new things, we have continued
to adapt and serve our customers and our communities every day.”
The Food Industry Association created the holiday to recognize supermarket employees at all levels.
Honor your local supermarket workers by using the hashtags #SupermarketEmployeeDay and #SupermarketHeroes.