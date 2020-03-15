Schnucks changing store hours to help combat coronavirus

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Schnucks is changing their store hours to help deal with coronavirus. The St. Louis based grocery chain says that the adjustment will help locations with additional cleaning and restocking shelves.

The changes take place starting today. Schnucks stores will be closing daily at either 10:00 pm or midnight, depending on location. The stores will reopen at 6:00 am. The Culinaria store will be open 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday and closed on the weekends.

Retailers like Walmart, HEB, and Kroger have also announced a reduction in hours to allow time for cleaning and restocking.



See all Schnucks locations and hours here.

"We will never lose focus on our mission to Nourish People’s Lives," said Todd Schnuck, Chairman and CEO. https://t.co/qm4duzeNbl pic.twitter.com/D85npyEVlQ — Schnucks (@SchnuckMarkets) March 13, 2020