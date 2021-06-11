Schnucks closing Shrewsbury store after slow sales

SHREWSBURY, Mo. – A grocery store is closing after poor sales and an expiring lease. The Schnucks store located in the 7000 block of Chippewa will close at 4:00 pm Sunday, June 27. The 57 employees will continue to work at other Schnucks stores for the same rate of pay.

This Schnucks store was a part of the 2018 SuperValue acquisition. The grocery chain purchased 19 Shop ‘n Save stores in Missouri and Illinois.

Schnucks says that this store has had poor sales since the transfer. The lease for the 77,000 square-foot grocery store expires on November 13, 2021.

“Anytime a store lease comes up for renewal, we review its past and current performance as a normal course of business. Even in the midst of the pandemic when other stores saw growth, our Shrewsbury location continued to underperform,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck.

There are several other grocery stores located nearby. The Chippewa store is within three miles of two other Schucks locations.

After this store closes Schnucks will continue to operate 110 stores. They plan on expanding with two new stores. One will be in Jasper, Indiana and the other is located in Columbia, Missouri.