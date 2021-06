ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Residents in the Shrewsbury area will have one less grocery store nearby. Schnucks announced its closing the location at 7057 Chippewa street near the city-county line by River Des Peres.

The Schnucks CEO said the store has seen low sales since the company acquired the location in October 2018. It’s within a few miles of the Hampton Village and Hampton and Gravois Schnucks locations, and the lease expires later this year.