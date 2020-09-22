Schnucks Donates $100,000 to St. Louis Public and Charter Schools to support virtual learning

ST. LOUIS – Virtual learning increased the need for more technology for students who haven’t had the proper equipment for online learning. On Sept. 22, Schnucks announced they are donating $100,000 to help “ease the technology crisis.”

Officials from Schnuck Markets say their donation will be given to St. Louis Public, St. Louis Charter KIPP and Premier Charter schools. The SLPS Foundation will receive $50,000, with each charter school receiving $25,000.

The donations will be used to supply students with iPads and laptops. The money will also provide wireless hotspots to families who need them for internet access.

“It was critical that we started the school year with the technology students needed to fully engage in learning. Thanks to donors like Schnucks, we’ve been able to provide headphones, laptops or iPads to 21,000 St. Louis Public Schools students,” said the St. Louis Public Schools Foundation President.