Schnucks employee saves baby’s life in runaway shopping cart

ALTON, ILL – Call it heroic or fate, a Schnucks employee was at the right place at the right time when the laws of motion put a baby in danger.

Alton Courtesy Clerk Ben Mazur was on cart duty when he quickly realized something was wrong.

“I seen this large shopping cart rolling down the parking lot,” said Mazur.

In it was a child, and the buggy was headed straight for a stop sign. He knew he had to stop the cart, so he sprinted down the parking lot.

“I stopped what I was doing and saved the baby,” he said.

Ben says the mom was tending to her other children when the cart started rolling away.

“The mom was putting her other kids in the car and they were honking the horn to get her attention.”

Schnucks Alton Co-Manager Tom Moore says the store has a slanted parking lot and carts go rolling fast. He praises Mazur for his heroic actions.

“Quick thinking on Ben’s part saved the baby. Congrats, Ben, you’re a hero!”⁣ said Moore.