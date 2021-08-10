Schnucks expands curbside pickup service

ST. LOUIS– Schnucks is expanding its curbside service and will now be offering the option at 82 locations. Schnucks has partnered with Instacart for the service.

Its popularity has the grocer offering the option at 12 more locations. It will start this fall.

The new locations are in Missouri and Illinois. They include stores in Florissant, St. Charles, St. Louis City, St. Peters, Belleville, Waterloo, and Bethalto.

Schnucks says as an added bonus, the $1.99 curbside pickup fee will be waived for all curbside locations with orders of $35 or more.

You can find a list of the locations already offering the curbside Schnucks service here.