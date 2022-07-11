ST. LOUIS – Schnucks has expanded its partnership with DoorDash to 25 stores. The partnership started with five in 2021.

Customers can place a DoorDash order by using the Schnucks Rewards app and then clicking on “DoorDash.” First-time Schnucks DoorDash customers get a 20 percent discount on an order of $15 or more through July 31.

Orders can include prepared foods from the deli such as rotisserie chickens, sandwiches, chicken wings, pulled pork, side dishes, and side salads.

DoorDash will deliver to addresses within 3.7 miles of the Schnucks locations below.

Richardson Crossing*3900 Vogel RoadArnold, MO 63010
Ballwin*15425 Manchester RoadBallwin, MO 63011
Kehrs Mill*2511 Kehrs Mill RoadBallwin, MO 63017
Brentwood8800 Manchester RoadBrentwood, MO 63144
Cape Girardeau*19 South KingshighwayCape Girardeau, MO 63701
Columbia*1400 Forum Blvd.Columbia, MO 65203
Town Square*7909 Highway NDardenne Prairie, MO 63368
Fenton*45 Gravois Bluffs Plaza DriveFenton, MO 63026
Florissant*8200 North Lindbergh Blvd.Florissant, MO 63031
Dorsett2030 Dorsett RoadMaryland Heights, MO 63043
Zumbehl1950 Zumbehl RoadSt. Charles, MO 63303
Lindell4171 Lindell Blvd.St. Louis, MO 63108
Loughborough*1020 Loughborough Ave.St. Louis, MO 63111
Mid Rivers*577 Mid Rivers Mall DriveSt. Peters, MO 63376
Webster Groves*8650 Big Bend Blvd.Webster Groves, MO 63119
Wentzville*1960 Wentzville ParkwayWentzville, MO 63385
Alton*2811 Homer M. Adams ParkwayAlton, IL 62002
Bloomington*1701 East Empire StreetBloomington, IL 61701
Champaign*109 North Mattis Ave.Champaign, IL 61821
Collinsville*501 Beltline RoadCollinsville, IL 62234
Market Place*1000 Columbia Centre DriveColumbia, IL 62236
East State*6410 East State StreetRockford, IL 61108
Montvale*2801 Chatham RoadSpringfield, IL 62704
Swansea*2665 North Illinois StreetSwansea, IL 62226
Lawndale*5000 Washington Ave.Evansville, IN 47715

*Indicates new Schnucks location offering DoorDash delivery