ST. LOUIS – Schnucks has expanded its partnership with DoorDash to 25 stores. The partnership started with five in 2021.

Customers can place a DoorDash order by using the Schnucks Rewards app and then clicking on “DoorDash.” First-time Schnucks DoorDash customers get a 20 percent discount on an order of $15 or more through July 31.

Orders can include prepared foods from the deli such as rotisserie chickens, sandwiches, chicken wings, pulled pork, side dishes, and side salads.

DoorDash will deliver to addresses within 3.7 miles of the Schnucks locations below.

Richardson Crossing* 3900 Vogel Road Arnold, MO 63010 Ballwin* 15425 Manchester Road Ballwin, MO 63011 Kehrs Mill* 2511 Kehrs Mill Road Ballwin, MO 63017 Brentwood 8800 Manchester Road Brentwood, MO 63144 Cape Girardeau* 19 South Kingshighway Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Columbia* 1400 Forum Blvd. Columbia, MO 65203 Town Square* 7909 Highway N Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368 Fenton* 45 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive Fenton, MO 63026 Florissant* 8200 North Lindbergh Blvd. Florissant, MO 63031 Dorsett 2030 Dorsett Road Maryland Heights, MO 63043 Zumbehl 1950 Zumbehl Road St. Charles, MO 63303 Lindell 4171 Lindell Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63108 Loughborough* 1020 Loughborough Ave. St. Louis, MO 63111 Mid Rivers* 577 Mid Rivers Mall Drive St. Peters, MO 63376 Webster Groves* 8650 Big Bend Blvd. Webster Groves, MO 63119 Wentzville* 1960 Wentzville Parkway Wentzville, MO 63385 Alton* 2811 Homer M. Adams Parkway Alton, IL 62002 Bloomington* 1701 East Empire Street Bloomington, IL 61701 Champaign* 109 North Mattis Ave. Champaign, IL 61821 Collinsville* 501 Beltline Road Collinsville, IL 62234 Market Place* 1000 Columbia Centre Drive Columbia, IL 62236 East State* 6410 East State Street Rockford, IL 61108 Montvale* 2801 Chatham Road Springfield, IL 62704 Swansea* 2665 North Illinois Street Swansea, IL 62226 Lawndale* 5000 Washington Ave. Evansville, IN 47715

*Indicates new Schnucks location offering DoorDash delivery