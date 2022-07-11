ST. LOUIS – Schnucks has expanded its partnership with DoorDash to 25 stores. The partnership started with five in 2021.
Customers can place a DoorDash order by using the Schnucks Rewards app and then clicking on “DoorDash.” First-time Schnucks DoorDash customers get a 20 percent discount on an order of $15 or more through July 31.
Orders can include prepared foods from the deli such as rotisserie chickens, sandwiches, chicken wings, pulled pork, side dishes, and side salads.
DoorDash will deliver to addresses within 3.7 miles of the Schnucks locations below.
|Richardson Crossing*
|3900 Vogel Road
|Arnold, MO 63010
|Ballwin*
|15425 Manchester Road
|Ballwin, MO 63011
|Kehrs Mill*
|2511 Kehrs Mill Road
|Ballwin, MO 63017
|Brentwood
|8800 Manchester Road
|Brentwood, MO 63144
|Cape Girardeau*
|19 South Kingshighway
|Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
|Columbia*
|1400 Forum Blvd.
|Columbia, MO 65203
|Town Square*
|7909 Highway N
|Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368
|Fenton*
|45 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive
|Fenton, MO 63026
|Florissant*
|8200 North Lindbergh Blvd.
|Florissant, MO 63031
|Dorsett
|2030 Dorsett Road
|Maryland Heights, MO 63043
|Zumbehl
|1950 Zumbehl Road
|St. Charles, MO 63303
|Lindell
|4171 Lindell Blvd.
|St. Louis, MO 63108
|Loughborough*
|1020 Loughborough Ave.
|St. Louis, MO 63111
|Mid Rivers*
|577 Mid Rivers Mall Drive
|St. Peters, MO 63376
|Webster Groves*
|8650 Big Bend Blvd.
|Webster Groves, MO 63119
|Wentzville*
|1960 Wentzville Parkway
|Wentzville, MO 63385
|Alton*
|2811 Homer M. Adams Parkway
|Alton, IL 62002
|Bloomington*
|1701 East Empire Street
|Bloomington, IL 61701
|Champaign*
|109 North Mattis Ave.
|Champaign, IL 61821
|Collinsville*
|501 Beltline Road
|Collinsville, IL 62234
|Market Place*
|1000 Columbia Centre Drive
|Columbia, IL 62236
|East State*
|6410 East State Street
|Rockford, IL 61108
|Montvale*
|2801 Chatham Road
|Springfield, IL 62704
|Swansea*
|2665 North Illinois Street
|Swansea, IL 62226
|Lawndale*
|5000 Washington Ave.
|Evansville, IN 47715
*Indicates new Schnucks location offering DoorDash delivery