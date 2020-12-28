Schnucks featured on FOX News for buying $200K worth of gift cards for employees

ST. LOUIS – Schnucks Market CEO Todd Schnuck spoke about how his company’s recent gift to its employees will help the community as a whole on FOX News Sunday.

Schnucks bought $200,000 in gift cards to various restaurants to give to each of their 14,000 employees. Each employee got a $15 gift card.

“We really thought it was a win-win kind of situation. We could thank our teammates who have been working so hard this year through the whole pandemic, while paying it forward to a degree,” Schnuck said.

