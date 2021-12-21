Schnucks holiday hours has stores closing this weekend for Christmas

ST. LOUIS – Schnucks says it has changed its holiday store hours this year and want shoppers to know so they won’t be caught off guard. The local grocery chain will be closed on Christmas Day and Sunday, Dec. 26.

Here are the hours for the holiday week:

Christmas:

December 24 – Close at 5:30 pm

December 25 – Closed

December 26 – Closed

December 27 – Open at 6:00 am

New Years:

December 31 – Close at 8:00 pm

January 1 – Open at 9:00 am

You can check the regular business hours for your location on the Schnucks website.

Earlier this year Schnucks updated its store hours due to the “challenging labor market” and evolving shopping patterns. As of October 2021, most stores are operating between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.

There are exceptions to the new hours. Nine St. Louis area stores will remain open until 10:00 pm. They include Arsenal, Cross Keys, Dorsett, Hampton Village, Ladue Crossing, Lindell, Loughborough, Richmond Center, and South City. The deli, meat, and seafood departments will be open daily from 10:00 am until 7:00 pm.