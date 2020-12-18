Schnucks invests $180 thousand into local restaurants through employee appreciation gift

MARYLAND HEIGHTS – Schnucks is providing hope to local restaurant owners this holiday season by offering financial support to over 100 restaurants.

Restaurants have been fighting tooth and nail to survive through this pandemic and as part of the food family, Schnucks has been searching for a way to support them locally.

They found a way to help while also showing appreciation for their employees.

One hundred twelve Schnucks locations bought $15 gift cards for all of their employees to use at a nearby restaurant within 5 miles of the store.

With over 12,000 employees, Schnucks invested nearly $180 thousand back into our communities.

Andy DeCou is the Category Manager of Specialty Deli at Schnucks and spearhead of this community outreach effort.

“Not only are we supporting our teammates, giving them a cool gift, and a cool way to show our appreciation for them, “DeCou said. “But we are giving back to our local communities and restaurants.”

Jenny’s Diner in Chesterfield is one of the 112 restaurants selected by Schnucks.

The current co-owner, Betty Phiri, is a Zambia native. She started working at the diner part-time as a cashier, transitioned to a server, and is now running the place with her husband and friends.

She said business before the pandemic was outstanding.

“If you came in just before the first lockdown in March, we were doing so well,” Phiri said.

Jenny’s Diner was featured in several local publications and crowned “the best breakfast in town.”

Breakfast is their trademark, but it was the authentic Zambian dishes that pushed them to the top.

Closure hit Phiri’s business hard, and when it was announced indoor dining would be banned for two more weeks, her heart sank.

“I was in the house and went on the couch just crushed. Two more weeks?” Phiri said. “Then about the same time, Andy called.”

Phiri admitted she burst into tears when Andy told her the news because just the day before, she and her husband were going through their books wondering how they were going to get by. That call gave her hope.

“To pick our store and provide gift cards to their members of staff and some of their customers to bring us over $1,600 was huge,” Phiri said.

The 111 gift cards bought for Schnucks employees to dine at Jenny’s Diner brought her $1,665 worth of revenue.

Phiri said she and her partners have been scraping through their savings to stay afloat.

She almost can’t believe this support came when it did, but she is thankful to Schnucks for giving her a fighting chance.

“Miracles still happen, because to me, I regarded that moment as a miracle,” Phiri said.

Jenny’s Diner is located in Chesterfield off of Olive St. and is open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

If you are looking for an opportunity to become a vendor in your local Schnucks store, you can email Andy DeCou at local@schnucks.com.