Schnucks is installing clear protective barriers to help protect customers and staff

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Schnucks has started adding protective barriers in checkout lanes, pharmacy counters, and operating service counters. The plexiglass panels will help customers and store workers maintain more separation. Hopefully, this will help slow the spread of coronavirus.

“As the COVID-19 situation evolves, we will continue to evaluate our protective measures to ensure a safe environment for all,” Schnucks posts in a statement to their website.

Stay-at-home orders are in effect for communities on both sides of the Mississippi River. The grocery store is one of the few places where the public can gather.

The grocery store chain expects to complete the installation of the barriers by Monday, March, 30. Dierbergs also announced that they were installing similar barriers earlier this week.