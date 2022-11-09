CHESTERFIELD, Mo., – Schnucks Markets, Inc. announced that they are opening a new type of store in Chesterfield. The 30,000 square foot “Eatwell Market” will be located at 220 THF Boulevard, and will be complete in 2023.

The “Eatwell Market” by Schnucks is a place that emphasizes natural and organic foods as well as community events. They will have local items for sale with natural and organic items throughout the store.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The produce department will have organic items and a selection of fruits and vegetables.

The store’s meat department will have products raised without added antibiotics or growth hormones.

A new drink section will feature single-serve smoothies, coffee, tea, beer, and wine. They will also have bulk foods such as nuts, seeds, dried fruit, and grains, as well as freshly ground nut butters.

This is the second location for the new Eatwell concept by Schnucks. The first express organic store opened in Columbia, Missouri in 2020. Around 100 employees will work there, and it will be Schnucks 115th store.