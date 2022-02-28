Schnucks’ mask guidelines follow CDC’s COVID Community Level assessment tool

ST. LOUIS – Schnucks will now use the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Level assessment tool to determine if masks will be required inside stores.

“Customers, teammates, and vendors who are not under a government mask mandate and not in a county identified as high risk according to the current CDC Community Level assessment tool will no longer be required to wear masks,” Schnucks Vice President of Asset Protection Mason Keller said. “We welcome anyone to continue to wear a mask based on their personal comfort level and we will continue to offer complimentary masks at all of our locations.”

The following stores are located in high risk areas and Schnucks’ teammates and vendors are required to wear masks.

Carbondale (915 West Main Street, Carbondale, IL)

Darmstadt (600 East Boonville-New Harmony Road, Evansville, IN)

Evansville North (3700 First Avenue, Evansville, IN)

Evansville West (4500 West Lloyd Expressway, Evansville, IN)

Green River (3501 N. Green River Road, Evansville, IN)

Lawndale (5000 Washington Avenue, Evansville, IN)

Newburgh (8301 Bell Oaks Drive, Newburgh, IN)

The City of St. Louis has a mask mandate in place until March 6. The stores located there are listed below.

Arsenal (5055 Arsenal Street)

City Plaza (3431 Union Blvd.)

Downtown (315 N. 9th Street)

Gravois (7450 Hampton Avenue)

Hampton Village (60 Hampton Village Plaza)

Lindell (4171 Lindell Blvd.)

Loughborough (1020 Loughborough Avenue)

South City (3430 South Grand Avenue)