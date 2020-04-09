Schnucks new policies include masks for workers and limits on people in stores

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Schnucks Chief Operating Officer Dave Peacock joined Governor Mike Parson during today’s coronavirus briefing to update the public about some policies at their stores across Missouri. Many of these policies were announced earlier this week.
They will be limiting the number of people allowed in each store at one time. Someone will be counting the number of people entering and exiting stores. Social distancing reminders will be placed in the stores and on the PA systems. They will tell people to stay six feet apart.
Schnucks will be providing FDA-approved masks for any employee who needs one. Some employees will be required to wear masks. They are also strongly encouraging customers to wear masks. Only one shopper per household should be in a store at a time.