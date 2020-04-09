Schnucks new policies include masks for workers and limits on people in stores

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Schnucks Chief Operating Officer Dave Peacock joined Governor Mike Parson during today’s coronavirus briefing to update the public about some policies at their stores across Missouri. Many of these policies were announced earlier this week.

They will be limiting the number of people allowed in each store at one time. Someone will be counting the number of people entering and exiting stores. Social distancing reminders will be placed in the stores and on the PA systems. They will tell people to stay six feet apart.

Schnucks will be providing FDA-approved masks for any employee who needs one. Some employees will be required to wear masks. They are also strongly encouraging customers to wear masks. Only one shopper per household should be in a store at a time.

Our stores will close at 10p on 4/11 & will remain closed on 4/12 for Easter. Our teammates have worked incredibly hard over these past few weeks & in order to provide many of them with some additional time to rest and recharge, our stores will not reopen until noon on 4/13.

Beg. 4/9, we will no longer allow customers to bring reusable bags into the stores. While there are no known cases of the virus being spread through the use of reusable bags, we are taking this extra step as a precautionary measure.

For the safety of our community and teammates, Schnucks is encouraging customers to wear a face-covering for their nose & mouth while shopping in our stores. Here is a video from Dr. Adams on how to make a face-covering with items found around the house: https://t.co/JGPCizuDjK pic.twitter.com/s3Ngx8B0FN — schnuckmarkets (@SchnuckMarkets) April 8, 2020