Schnucks now offering Deli Order Ahead Kiosks at 30 additional stores

ST. LOUIS – Schnucks is now offering customers its Deli Order Ahead Kiosks in 30 additional stores. The service is now offered in 67 area locations.

The kiosks allow customers to order sliced meats, cheeses, and prepared foods while skipping the line at the deli counter.

Customers can enter their phone number and will receive a text when it is ready, instructing them to return to the cooler near the kiosk to pick up their order.

Schnucks shoppers can also place their deli orders using the Schnucks Rewards app. Customers can download the Schnucks Rewards app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

“The kiosks offer a simple, convenient, and pain-free alternative to fulfilling orders placed at the deli counter,” said Chace MacMullan, Schnucks Senior Director of Digital Experience. “This is one of the many ways we are providing customers best-in-fresh solutions while also making it easier for teammates to manage orders at the deli counter.”

To find out if your store has the feature, head to the Schnucks website.