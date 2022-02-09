Schnucks offers party planning order ahead option in their app

ST. LOUIS – Schnucks is now offering an order-ahead option for customers needing to place large orders for parties at 59 stores.

Customers can get party platters, sandwiches, sides, soups, salads, appetizers, entrees, and select bakery items all through the Schnucks Rewards app or on the website under the Party Planning section.

“Customers at more than half our locations can now order what they want, when they want for their parties and family gatherings simply by using their smartphones, tablets and computers,” Schnucks Senior Director of Digital Experience Chace MacMullan said. “To save customers time and hassle, orders are paid for in advance, and ready for pickup at the deli counter so there is no need for customers to wait in line at the checkout.”

Schnucks said large party planning orders should be placed at least 72 hours ahead of pickup. First-time party planning orderers will earn an extra 250 points in Schnucks Rewards. Click here to download the Schnucks Rewards app.