Schnucks pulls fresh ground beef at Town & Country store due to ‘metal shavings’

TOWN AND COUNTY, Mo. – If you do your grocery shopping at Schnucks at the Woods Mill Road Store in Town & Country, listen up.

The grocery chain said Monday that they are issuing a “voluntarily recall” for fresh ground beef sold at its 1060 Woods Mill Road location on Saturday, March 14.

Schnucks said it’s being recalled because of possible metal shavings in the food product due to equipment malfunction.

The company says that customers who bought Schnucks fresh ground beef with a sell-by date of March 15, should return the product to the store for a full refund or exchange.

Customers with questions can call the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 800-264-4400.