Schnucks recalls ground beef from south St. Louis store

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Schnucks has recalled all fresh ground beef sold at the Hampton and Gravois store in south St. Louis Sunday.

According to a Schnucks spokesperson, the store is voluntarily recalling the product because it may contain black pieces of a meat soaker pad. The affected meat was produced on Sunday after 2 p.m.

Customers who purchased Schnucks fresh ground beef with a production time stamp after 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, and a sell-by date of Sept. 28, 2020 should return the product to the store for a full refund or exchange.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses or injuries. This recall does not

affect any other stores.

Those with questions or concerns can call the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.