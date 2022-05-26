ARNOLD, Mo. – Schnucks is voluntarily recalling certain packs of fresh ground beef sold at its Arnold store because the product may be contaminated with pieces of a metal clip.

The recall is issued for certain ground beef products purchased 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25 from the Schuncks Richard Crossing store at 3900 Vogel Road. The recall includes the following products:



73/27 Ground Beef

80/20 Chuck Ground Beef

86/14 Ground Beef

90/10 Extra Lean Ground Beef



Customers who purchased the above products with a sell-by date of May 26, 2022 should return

the products to the store for a full refund or exchange. For additional questions on the recall, contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.