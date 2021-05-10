Schnucks recalls varieties of fresh ground beef sold Sunday afternoon

ST. LOUIS – If you did your weekly grocery shopping at Schnucks after 1:44 p.m. on Sunday, you might need to check your food.

Schnuck Markets is recalling all fresh ground beef that was purchased after that time Sunday from the Des Peres store located at 12332 Manchester Road. Shnucks said it “may contain plastic wrapper pieces.”

Anyone who purchased Schnucks fresh ground beef at that date and time with a sell-by date of May 10, they should return the product to the store for a full refund or exchange.

The following ground beef varieties were affected.

80/20 Chuck Ground Beef

90/10 Ground Sirloin

90/10 Fine Ground

81/19 Fine Ground Beef

Schnucks said there have not been any illnesses or injuries related to this incident.

Call the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400 with any questions.