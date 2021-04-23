Schnucks recalls various bakery items due to packaging concerns

ST. LOUIS – Schnucks announced Friday they are recalling various bakery items due to packaging concerns.

Schnucks says their container manufacturer Genpak told the company loose particles of plastic may be in the packaging which could result in the plastic particles being embedded in the baked goods.

Check out the recalled items below. Note: Any UPC that contains “XXXXX” may have various number combinations.

Schnucks customers at ALL stores are urged to check for these products purchased on or prior to April 16, 2021:

Schnucks customers at ALL stores are urged to check for these products in plastic packaging purchased on or prior to April 23, 2021:

Schnucks customers at all stores EXCEPT those in Rockford, Ill., DeKalb, Ill., and Janesville, Wis. are urged to check for these products in plastic packaging purchased on or prior to April 23, 2021:

EatWell, A Natural Food Store by Schnucks, customers in Columbia, Mo. are urged to check for these products in plastic packaging purchased on or prior to April 23, 2021:

If you purchased any of the affected products, Schnucks says they can be returned for a full refund or exchange.