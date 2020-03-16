Schnucks reducing store hours and moving employees to deal with customer demand

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Schnucks is modifying its store hours again to help deal with an increase in customers because of the coronavirus pandemic. Most of the locations will now be open daily from 6:00 am until 10:00 pm. The reduced hours will help give them time to restock shelves.

There are about 200 workers from the Shrewsbury, Lemay, and Oakwood stores who are shifting locations to help meet customer demand. These stores will close tonight and are expected to re-open Thursday morning.

Schnucks says the Culinaria store in downtown St. Louis will now be open Monday-Friday, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. It will be closed on Saturday and Sunday