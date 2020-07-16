Schnucks requires all customers wear face coverings

ST. LOUIS – Schnucks is requiring all of their customers to wear face coverings beginning Monday, July 20, the grocer announced Thursday.

All 113 Schnucks locations in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa will require customers to wear masks except for young children and those with medical conditions who are unable to wear a mask.

Anyone who enters the store and does not have a mask will be given one for a limited time while supplies lasts.

“We have been monitoring this situation closely, and given the escalating number of positive COVID-19 cases in the regions we serve, we believe requiring masks for teammates, vendors and, now, customers is in the best interest of public safety,” Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck said. “We understand that there are a variety of opinions about masks, however, the CDC and other health experts are aligned on the benefits of facial coverings in reducing the spread of COVID-19.”

Schnucks said they encourage shoppers to send one member per household to do the shopping and stay socially distanced while in the store.