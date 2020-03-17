Schnucks reserving shopping hours for seniors

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Schnucks is reserving the first hour of each day for people who are the most at-risk for COVID-19. The St. Louis grocery store chain says that people 60 and older should shop there from 6:00 am to 7:00 am.
“We have heard from many of these customers who have expressed their concern about potential exposure and we want to do what we can to help. By allowing seniors and those who are most at risk to be the first in our stores, we hope we can make it just a little bit easier for them to feel comfortable while picking up the groceries and household items they need. We are asking all of our customers to assist us in supporting those in our communities who are most vulnerable. Thank you for your cooperation and for continuing to choose Schnucks,” Schnucks says in a statement posted to their website.
There are also changes to store staffing. Schnucks says that 81 of the 112 Courtesy Centers will close beginning Wednesday. They are redeploying workers to assist at checkouts. The Courtesy Centers will reopen when demand returns to normal levels.
The following 32 Courtesy Center locations will remain open daily and operate from 7 AM – 8 PM and will continue to offer all services, including utility bill payment, money order purchases, wire transfers, and lottery.
Missouri Courtesy Centers that will remain open daily from 7 AM – 8 PM
- Bridgeton, 11253 St. Charles Rock Road Bridgeton, MO 63044
- Cape Girardeau, 19 South Kingshighway Cape Girardeau, MO 63703
- Ferguson, 49 North Florissant Road Ferguson, MO 63135
- Charbonier, 2183 Charbonier RoadFlorissant, MO 63031
- Florissant, 8200 North Lindbergh Blvd. Florissant, MO 63031
- Shackelford, 1160 Shackelford Road Florissant, MO 63031
- Cross Keys, 13987 New Halls Ferry Road Florissant, MO 63033
- Grandview, 74 Grandview Plaza Florissant, MO 63033
- Dillon, #20 Gravois Dillon Plaza High Ridge, MO 63049
- Westfall Plaza, 8037 West Florissant Ave. Jennings, MO 63136
- Overland, 9074 Overland Plaza Overland, MO 63114
- Ladue, 8867 Ladue Road St. Louis, MO 63124
- Arsenal, 5055 Arsenal Street St. Louis, MO 63139
- City Plaza, 3431 Union Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63115
- Hampton Village, 60 Hampton Village Plaza St. Louis, MO 63109
- Lindell, 4171 Lindell Blvd.St. Louis, MO 63108
- Loughborough, 1020 Loughborough Ave. St. Louis, MO 63111
- Richmond Center, 6600 Clayton Road St. Louis, MO 63117
- Sierra Vista, 1589 Sierra Vista Plaza St. Louis, MO 63138
- South City, 3430 South Grand Blvd.St. Louis, MO 63118
- St. John, 9070 St. Charles Rock Road St. John, MO 63114
- University City, 6920 Olive Blvd. University City, MO 63130
Illinois Courtesy Centers that will remain open daily from 7 AM – 8 PM
- Alton, 2811 Homer Adams Parkway Alton, IL 62002
- Carlyle, 800 Carlyle Ave. Belleville, IL 62221
- Cahokia, 1615 Camp Jackson Road Cahokia, IL 62206
- Fairview, 625 Lincoln Highway Fairview Heights, IL 62208
- Granite City, 3100 Madison Ave. Granite City, IL 62040
- Sangamon, 1911 Sangamon Ave. East Springfield, IL 62702
- 11th Street, 3134 11th Street Rockford, IL 61109
- Rockford Plaza, 2642 Charles Street Rockford, IL 61108
Indiana Courtesy Centers that will remain open daily from 7 AM – 8 PM
- Evansville North, 3700 First Ave. Evansville, IN 47710