Schnucks reserving shopping hours for seniors

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Schnucks is reserving the first hour of each day for people who are the most at-risk for COVID-19. The St. Louis grocery store chain says that people 60 and older should shop there from 6:00 am to 7:00 am.

“We have heard from many of these customers who have expressed their concern about potential exposure and we want to do what we can to help. By allowing seniors and those who are most at risk to be the first in our stores, we hope we can make it just a little bit easier for them to feel comfortable while picking up the groceries and household items they need. We are asking all of our customers to assist us in supporting those in our communities who are most vulnerable. Thank you for your cooperation and for continuing to choose Schnucks,” Schnucks says in a statement posted to their website.

There are also changes to store staffing. Schnucks says that 81 of the 112 Courtesy Centers will close beginning Wednesday. They are redeploying workers to assist at checkouts. The Courtesy Centers will reopen when demand returns to normal levels.

The following 32 Courtesy Center locations will remain open daily and operate from 7 AM – 8 PM and will continue to offer all services, including utility bill payment, money order purchases, wire transfers, and lottery.

Missouri Courtesy Centers that will remain open daily from 7 AM – 8 PM

Bridgeton, 11253 St. Charles Rock Road Bridgeton, MO 63044

Cape Girardeau, 19 South Kingshighway Cape Girardeau, MO 63703

Ferguson, 49 North Florissant Road Ferguson, MO 63135

Charbonier, 2183 Charbonier RoadFlorissant, MO 63031

Florissant, 8200 North Lindbergh Blvd. Florissant, MO 63031

Shackelford, 1160 Shackelford Road Florissant, MO 63031

Cross Keys, 13987 New Halls Ferry Road Florissant, MO 63033

Grandview, 74 Grandview Plaza Florissant, MO 63033

Dillon, #20 Gravois Dillon Plaza High Ridge, MO 63049

Westfall Plaza, 8037 West Florissant Ave. Jennings, MO 63136

Overland, 9074 Overland Plaza Overland, MO 63114

Ladue, 8867 Ladue Road St. Louis, MO 63124

Arsenal, 5055 Arsenal Street St. Louis, MO 63139

City Plaza, 3431 Union Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63115

Hampton Village, 60 Hampton Village Plaza St. Louis, MO 63109

Lindell, 4171 Lindell Blvd.St. Louis, MO 63108

Loughborough, 1020 Loughborough Ave. St. Louis, MO 63111

Richmond Center, 6600 Clayton Road St. Louis, MO 63117

Sierra Vista, 1589 Sierra Vista Plaza St. Louis, MO 63138

South City, 3430 South Grand Blvd.St. Louis, MO 63118

St. John, 9070 St. Charles Rock Road St. John, MO 63114

University City, 6920 Olive Blvd. University City, MO 63130

Illinois Courtesy Centers that will remain open daily from 7 AM – 8 PM

Alton, 2811 Homer Adams Parkway Alton, IL 62002

Carlyle, 800 Carlyle Ave. Belleville, IL 62221

Cahokia, 1615 Camp Jackson Road Cahokia, IL 62206

Fairview, 625 Lincoln Highway Fairview Heights, IL 62208

Granite City, 3100 Madison Ave. Granite City, IL 62040

Sangamon, 1911 Sangamon Ave. East Springfield, IL 62702

11th Street, 3134 11th Street Rockford, IL 61109

Rockford Plaza, 2642 Charles Street Rockford, IL 61108

Indiana Courtesy Centers that will remain open daily from 7 AM – 8 PM

Evansville North, 3700 First Ave. Evansville, IN 47710