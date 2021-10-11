Schnucks reveals remodeled Kirkwood store with Food Hall

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Schnucks customers will notice a new look at the Kirkwood store on Manchester Road. The theme of the remodeled store is fresh choices. There is a new produce department, an expanded grab-and-go meal section, and a Food Hall.

The Shaved Duck, Seoul Taco, and The Greek Kitchen all have small service counters inside the grocery store place to sit and eat. There is also an Arch Apparel store selling St. Louis inspired clothes.

“Now that the remodel is complete, we’re proud to bring the Kirkwood area and our customers a modern store but with the same focus on great customer service,” writes store manager Vicky Reiling.

Schnucks is currently hiring for the Kirkwood store and all other locations. Apply here: www.schnucks.com/careers.