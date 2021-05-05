Schnucks Rewards customers can now donate points to nonprofits

ST. LOUIS – Schnucks announced Wednesday customers now have the option to donate their rewards to nonprofit organizations in their community.

If Schnucks Rewards customers choose to donate their points, they can pick nonprofit organizations from a predetermined list using the Schnucks Rewards app or by signing into their account on the Schnucks website.

After they donate, reward points will translate to a monetary donation to the nonprofit they select.

There are three options to donate:

● Donating all Schnucks Rewards points to one nonprofit at one time

● Donating a portion of their Schnucks Rewards points to one nonprofit

● Selecting one nonprofit to automatically donate Schnucks Rewards points to on an ongoing basis

Schnucks Director of Corporate External Relations Schron Jackson says the company selected more than 75 nonprofit organizations from areas served by the grocer for the initial launch of the program.

Nonprofit organizations will participate in the program for one year, receiving bulk donations twice a year. However, it is possible organizations could be selected to participate again.

Those wishing to participate in the future are asked to reach out to the Schnucks Community Engagement team at donateyourrewards@schnucks.com.