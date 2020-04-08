Schnucks stores closing for Easter and asking shoppers to wear masks

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Schnucks has released several updates in a statement to the media and

on their store status page. There is an increased demand for groceries and other supplies during the coronavirus pandemic. The store has set up the page for customers to check on the evolving situation.

The grocery chain says that all stores will be closed Sunday, April 12 in observance of the Easter holiday. Stores will not reopen until noon on Monday, April 13.

“Our teammates have worked incredibly hard over these past few weeks, and in order to provide many of them with some additional time to rest and recharge, our stores will not reopen until noon on Monday, April 13,” a representative from Schnucks writes.

There are also several new shopping guidelines that they are asking customers to follow. They are asking shoppers to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth while at their stores. This is in accordance with a recommendation from the worker’s union and CDC guidelines.

Schnucks is also not allowing customers to use reusable bags. There are no known cases of coronavirus spread through the use of the reusable bags. But, they are not allowing them in an abundance of caution.