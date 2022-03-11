Schnucks stores to stay open one hour later starting Monday

ST. LOUIS – Schnucks announced that most of their stores will return to a 10 p.m. closing time beginning Monday. This is one hour later than the store’s previously scheduled hours. The new hours will be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for 103 Schnucks stores.

The deli, meat, and seafood counters will also start new hours on Monday. Those will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Schnucks said the following stores will have alternate hours: City Plaza, Sierra Vista, Downtown, Eat Well, Jasper, Cahokia, Evansville North and Darmstadt.

“We know that as the days become longer and families begin to have more spring and summer activities, we’ll see the volume of shoppers return later in the evening,” Executive Vice President of Supermarkets Ted Schnuck said. “With the return to a 10 p.m. close, along with longer service department hours for deli, meat, and seafood, we are ensuring that we meet our customers’ needs with more options to shop for the products they love.”

All Schnucks stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 17. They will reopen at their normal scheduled time on Monday, April 18.