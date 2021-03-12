Schnucks works to find local suppliers and products to fill their shelves

ST. LOUIS – Schnucks is working to find local suppliers and products to stock the shelves of the grocer.

Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced Friday that their merchandising leaders are searching to find suppliers within 125 miles of a Schnucks store. This range includes four states.

Schnucks is using RangeMe to help with product discovery.

“Our emphasis on local products connects us with the many communities throughout the areas

we serve and introduces our customers to local treasures that can be found right in their own

backyard,” Schnucks Deli Category Manager Andy DeCou said. “Our communities depend on

local businesses and they depend on us to get their goods into the hands of customers.”

Recently, Schnucks announced they would “buy more than $5 million of local produce and local goods from farmers who live and work” in the St. Louis area.

Schnucks encourages suppliers who are interested in learning more to click here.