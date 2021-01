DE SOTO, Mo. – There was a school bus accident at Highway 67 at Flucom Road Friday morning at about 7:00 a.m.

The bus went off the side of the road on Highway 67. It is unknown what caused this accident.

An ambulance just left the scene of this accident involving a De Soto School District bus @FOX2now @SkyFOXSTL above the scene #Breaking pic.twitter.com/QSNHkja0yD — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) January 22, 2021

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.