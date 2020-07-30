School districts across the bi-state vary in virtual, in-person learning

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – More St. Louis area school districts will begin the upcoming school year with all virtual classes. Other districts offer families an in-person option for their kids.

Parkway was one of at least six more local school systems that made the call Wednesday to go all virtual to start this school year. The districts deciding all citing concerns about COVID-19.

Besides Parkway, the Clayton, Pattonville, and Webster Groves school districts in St. Louis County made the decision Wednesday to offer only online classes in the first quarter of the new school year.

Kipp and Lift for Life charter schools also confirmed shortly after that they will also start the school year solely online.

These schools join several other districts that have already made the call to start the school year with only virtual learning. Those include Affton, Ferguson-Florissant, Hazelwood, Kirkwood, Maplewood-Richmond heights, and Ritenour.

St. Louis public schools would also begin primarily online under a plan by superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams. Several districts in the metro east have already announced virtual starts to the school year.

Those include Belleville District 118, Cahokia, East St. Louis, Granite City, and Water Loo.

Multiple other districts though still have options for students to attend classes in person at least part of the time. Those include rockwood, Francis Howell, Fort Zumwalt, Wentzville, Edwardsville, Collinsville, and Alton. St. Louis archdiocese schools are also planning for in-person learning.

Latest headlines: