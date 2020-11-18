School districts making plans for virtual learning again

ST. LOUIS – COVID cases in teachers are making it hard to staff schools properly causing some school districts to make some changes to their learning plans.

Parkway is considering making some changes to how they’ll proceed with the school year. They have a virtual meeting set for Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. At last check, 78 students tested positive for COVID-19, 628 in quarantine after possible exposure, 27 staff member have tested positive, 130 staff members are in quarantine.

“The transmission of illness is significantly higher now and Parkway School District zip codes are currently at the highest level of community spread we have seen since the pandemic began,” Parkway School District said in a letter that went out to parents.

The school board may keep elementary students on a hybrid schedule that could switch to online classes

The FOX C-6 School District has made a decision, and are going back to an all-virtual schedule. The entire school board approved the change Tuesday night. They will begin virtual learning Monday, November 23 through Friday, December 4. Students will return to hybrid learning on December 7.

This school district is in Jefferson County which has been in the red zone of coronavirus cases for several months now. There has also been a battle over implementing a mask mandate.