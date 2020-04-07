School districts stop meal pick-up distribution to protect staff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, MO - As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the St. Louis area, school officials are having to make more impossible decisions. Parkway and Riverview Gardens School Districts have temporarily suspended daily meal pick-ups for their students in hopes of keeping their staff and family’s coronavirus free.

This decision was not made lightly. School administrators know many students rely on these meals in their daily lives.

Both districts sent out an email to parents today notifying theme of the situation. Parkway's superintendent said, in part:

"Food for our children one of our primary concerns right now. We also have an obligation to ensure we are not putting our students, families, and employees at risk... We regret having to make this difficult decision but know it’s the right thing to do at this time."

A Riverview Gardens representative added, in part: "Recent developments across the region have made the risk associated with continuing the distribution events too great. We have an obligation to put the safety of our families and staff first. This decision is evidence of our commitment to that."

Both districts are encouraging families in need to utilize the nine food pick-up locations provided by St. Louis County Library until they can continue their services.