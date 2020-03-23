School closings extended for St. Louis County, St. Louis City, and Jefferson County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Students will be studying from home for a little longer. St. Louis City and St. Louis County schools are extending building closures through April 22, 2020. This is to remain consistent with stay-at-home orders issued in the region.

Jefferson County public schools will remain closed through Friday, April 24, 2020. This is to also stay consistent with stay-at-home orders issued today. The earliest school will resume is Monday, April 27, 2020.

This statement was issued by St. Louis City and County Schools:

“While our school buildings are closed, our commitment to our students remains the same. Our teachers, staff, and leaders are working hard to ensure we can continue to provide support for our students and our communities.”

St. Louis City and County School Districts:

Affton School District

Bayless School District

Brentwood School District

School District of Clayton

Ferguson Florissant School District

Hancock Place School District

Hazelwood School District

Jennings School District

Kirkwood School District

Ladue School District

Lindbergh Schools

Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District

Mehlville School District

Normandy School District

Parkway School District

Pattonville School District

Ritenour School District

Riverview Gardens School District

Rockwood School District

Special School District (SSD)

St. Louis Public Schools

University City School District

Valley Park School District

Voluntary Interdistrict Choice Corporation

Webster Groves School District

Jefferson County School Districts:

Crystal City 47

DeSoto 73

Dunklin R-V

Festus R-VI

Fox C-6

Grandview R-II

Hillsboro R-III

Jefferson R-VII

Northwest R-I

Sunrise R-IX

Windsor C-1