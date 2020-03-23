School closings extended for St. Louis County, St. Louis City, and Jefferson County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Students will be studying from home for a little longer. St. Louis City and St. Louis County schools are extending building closures through April 22, 2020. This is to remain consistent with stay-at-home orders issued in the region.
Jefferson County public schools will remain closed through Friday, April 24, 2020. This is to also stay consistent with stay-at-home orders issued today. The earliest school will resume is Monday, April 27, 2020.
This statement was issued by St. Louis City and County Schools:
“While our school buildings are closed, our commitment to our students remains the same. Our teachers, staff, and leaders are working hard to ensure we can continue to provide support for our students and our communities.”
St. Louis City and County School Districts:
- Affton School District
- Bayless School District
- Brentwood School District
- School District of Clayton
- Ferguson Florissant School District
- Hancock Place School District
- Hazelwood School District
- Jennings School District
- Kirkwood School District
- Ladue School District
- Lindbergh Schools
- Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District
- Mehlville School District
- Normandy School District
- Parkway School District
- Pattonville School District
- Ritenour School District
- Riverview Gardens School District
- Rockwood School District
- Special School District (SSD)
- St. Louis Public Schools
- University City School District
- Valley Park School District
- Voluntary Interdistrict Choice Corporation
- Webster Groves School District
Jefferson County School Districts:
- Crystal City 47
- DeSoto 73
- Dunklin R-V
- Festus R-VI
- Fox C-6
- Grandview R-II
- Hillsboro R-III
- Jefferson R-VII
- Northwest R-I
- Sunrise R-IX
- Windsor C-1