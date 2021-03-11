Officers unable to locate reported man with gun in Maryland Heights, schools reopen

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Schools were on lockdown for a brief time Thursday morning due to a report of a man with a long gun in the area of the Brookside subdivision in Maryland Heights.

Buses were also on a hold for a short time.

Officers were unable to locate any subject with a long gun Thursday morning at about 8:30 a.m. Police said schools will reopen and buses will continue to run their normal routes.

Police said officers will remain at area schools for a while longer.

