Schools plan for potential of remote learning into the fall

FILE — In this March 4, 2015 file photo shows Eva Moskowitz, of Success Academy Charter Schools, during a charter school rally outside the state Capitol, in Albany, N.Y. “I’m hoping that we don’t have to do hybrid, but I don’t want to be in a position where we haven’t thought it all through,” said Moskowitz, whose 47 Success Academy Charter Schools enroll 20,000 students in New York City. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

After seeing two academic years thrown off course by the pandemic, school leaders around the country are planning for the possibility of more distance learning next fall at the start of yet another school year.

President Joe Biden has made reopening schools a top priority, but administrators say there is much to consider as new strains of the coronavirus appear and teachers wait their turn for vaccinations.

While many parents are demanding that schools fully reopen, others say they won’t feel safe sending children back to classrooms until vaccines are available to even young students.