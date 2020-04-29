Breaking News
IL: 2,125 deaths/48,102 cases; MO: 314 deaths/7,303 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Live Now
St. Louis County executive gives coronavirus update
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Schools to hold graduations at drive-in movie theater in Kansas

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

The Boulevard Drive In

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) – Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools have a plan to make sure 2020 seniors are recognized.

“This year’s graduation is headed to the movies,” the district announced Tuesday.

To be specific, KCKPS is holding its graduations at the Boulevard Drive-In, which is celebrating 70 years in operation this year and is one of only two drive-ins in the area.

The district will have six nights of ceremonies at the drive-in, featuring graduates’ names on the big screen.

A lot of details still haven’t been announced yet, including times and dates for each ceremony, but the district said it will still be social distancing.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News