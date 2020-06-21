ST. LOUIS – This Father’s Day many are looking for a way to make things special for dad. It’s also the first weekend the science center has reopened.
You’ll need a reservation and those that are 9 years and old are asked to wear a mask. They’ll also have a limited capacity.
COVID-19 cases are still on the rise in Missouri with a 7.7% increase across the state in the last week and in St. Louis County cases have gone up by about 200 in the last 7 days.
Science Center reopens Father’s Day Weekend
ST. LOUIS – This Father’s Day many are looking for a way to make things special for dad. It’s also the first weekend the science center has reopened.