Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 955 deaths/ 17,590 cases IL: 6,625 deaths/ 136,104 cases.

Science Center reopens Father’s Day Weekend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – This Father’s Day many are looking for a way to make things special for dad. It’s also the first weekend the science center has reopened.

You’ll need a reservation and those that are 9 years and old are asked to wear a mask. They’ll also have a limited capacity.

COVID-19 cases are still on the rise in Missouri with a 7.7% increase across the state in the last week and in St. Louis County cases have gone up by about 200 in the last 7 days.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News