Scoops of Fun moves from The Magic House to SSM Health Cardinal-Glennon Children’s Hospital

ST. LOUIS – The annual Scoops of Fun ice cream event will be different this year.
Usually, hundreds of juvenile patients are treated to an all-you-can-eat ice cream social at The Magic House, but due to the pandemic patients at SSM Health Cardinal-Glennon Children’s Hospital will have the treat brought to them. Frontline health care workers will also receive a scoop.
This isn’t a one-time thing. Patients and frontline health care workers will receive ice cream once a month through September.
