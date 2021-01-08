Scott Air Force Base begins COVID-19 vaccinations

SCOTT AFB, Ill. – The 375th Medical Group at Scott Air Force Base has begun administering the COVID-19 vaccine to active-duty Airmen.

The Department of Defense is prioritizing “front line medical caregivers, mission-essential caretakers, deploying forces, and members at the highest risk for developing a severe illness from COVID-19” in its initial round of vaccinations, the Air Force said.

According to a statement released by the Air Force, they are using a DOD schema TIER system to determine which individuals will receive the vaccine first.

“Right now we are working with a limited supply and will keep everyone posted on the process as we move forward”, said Col. Richard Woodruff, 375th Medical Group commander.

After the initial round, the base will move toward phase 2 distribution for all high-risk beneficiaries, and then phase 3 includes the rest of the healthy population.

Woodruff said the base encourages every member of Team Scott to ultimately receive the COVID-19 vaccine as more vaccines are made available, which may take several months to receive and distribute.

The Air Force also notes that personnel who are able to receive the vaccine from an off-base provider are welcomed to do so, but recommends those who are enrolled at a Military Medical Treatment Facility go there for the vaccine.