Scott Air Force Base is planning a Memorial Day flyover for local heroes

ST. LOUIS – The 932nd Airlift Wing will fly its C-40C over several area hospitals on Memorial Day as a salute to local heroes. The 932nd Airlift Wing, Air Force Reserve is based at Scott Air Force Base.

This flyover is a part of the U.S. Air Force’s OPERATION: AMERICA STRONG effort to salute those at the forefront of the COVID-19 response.

24 members of our unit were also mobilized to help with COVID-19 nationally.

The flyover will include the following stops:

Belleville Memorial Hospital, Belleville, Illinois Noon

St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon, Illinois 12:03

Memorial East Hospital, Shiloh, Illinois 12:05

St. Joseph’s Hospital, Highland, Illinois 12:15

Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO 12:30

VA Medical Center at Jefferson Barracks, MO 12:45