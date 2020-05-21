Scott Air Force Base is planning a Memorial Day flyover for local heroes

ST. LOUIS – The 932nd Airlift Wing will fly its C-40C over several area hospitals on Memorial Day as a salute to local heroes. The 932nd Airlift Wing, Air Force Reserve is based at Scott Air Force Base.
This flyover is a part of the U.S. Air Force’s OPERATION: AMERICA STRONG effort to salute those at the forefront of the COVID-19 response.
24 members of our unit were also mobilized to help with COVID-19 nationally.
The flyover will include the following stops:
Belleville Memorial Hospital, Belleville, Illinois Noon
St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon, Illinois 12:03
Memorial East Hospital, Shiloh, Illinois 12:05
St. Joseph’s Hospital, Highland, Illinois 12:15
Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO 12:30
VA Medical Center at Jefferson Barracks, MO 12:45