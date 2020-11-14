‘Scouting For Food’ drive will adjust in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic

BRIDGETON, Mo- Like a lot of things in 2020, the annual Scouting For Food drive held each year around the country and in the St. Louis region will look different than past versions, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Scouts would normally be out this weekend putting blue bags on doorsteps, but won’t be this year.

“This year will look differently due to the health and safety of our scouts their families and the communities,” said Suzie Voss, Director of Cub Scout Camping for the Greater St. Louis Area Council. The normal drive annually results in some two million items of food collected for the St. Louis Area Foodbank, the equivalent of some 800,000 meals.

But this year, the community is invited to test SCOUTFOOD to 91999 to donate directly to the St. Louis Area Foodbank. A $1 donation pays for four meals. Next week, organizers will also announce retail locations for dropboxes for non-perishable food donations.