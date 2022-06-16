FULTON, Mo. – A lucky scratch in mid-Missouri leads one woman to a $1 million lottery prize.

The Missouri Lottery says a woman uncovered a $1 million prize on a “$300 Million Cash Explosion” scratchers ticket. The ticket was purchased at a FastLane gas station in Fulton.

The winner said the largest prize she had previously won on a scratchers ticket was $1,000. She told the Missouri Lottery she was completely shocked when she uncovered the prize, scratching the ticket in her vehicle.

“I couldn’t even talk,” she recalled. “I kept looking at all the zeros. I was thinking, ‘This can’t be right!’”

This is the 10th $1 million prize claimed in the “$300 Million Cash Explosion” game. The Missouri Lottery says there are more than $81.2 million in unclaimed prizes in the game, including two other $1 million prizes and one $10-million top prize.